Radio star Jamie Theakston announces he is now cancer-free

Jamie Theakston has announced that he is now cancer-free, four months after initially revealing his diagnosis with the public.

In September of last year, the radio presenter – who is best known for hosting Heart’s Breakfast programme with Amanda Holden – confirmed that he had been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer.

Now, several months later and after undergoing multiple surgeries, Jamie has shared the wonderful news that he is cancer-free.

Earlier today, ahead of his return to his role at Heart next week, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to share a written message with his followers.

“Nice try cancer, but I'm still here ! CANCER FREE,” Jamie exclaimed at the beginning of his statement, before going on to share what his treatment plan contained.

“Difficult roads can lead to beautiful destinations, and after 3 surgeries and 4 months of vocal therapy, I'm back baby!!” he praised.

“Come share the love, Heart Breakfast, Monday morning,” he added.

Following his heartwarming announcement, many of Jamie’s fellow stars have since been taking to his comments section to express their delight for him.

“Such great news. Brilliant,” replied First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

“Woohooooo!!!! Best news ever,” wrote reality star Vicky Pattison.

Jamie’s wife Sophie also shared her pride for her husband, as she commented: “Can’t believe this day has finally come, we prayed it would…. Just so proud of you darling.”

Speaking on Heart Radio earlier today, Jamie recalled that he was warned by his doctors that he could have permanently lost his voice.

“The first surgery wasn't as successful as we hoped. Had a second surgery, and then a third surgery, and each time, I was doing more and more damage to my vocal cords,” he explained.

“So, in actual fact, by the third one, they said, ‘Well, look, you've got a one in six chance you might not be able to talk again,’” he noted, adding that his diagnosis was an “enormous shock".