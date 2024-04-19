Radio DJ Arielle Free unveils stunning wedding snaps

Arielle Free has tied the knot!

The BBC Radio 1 DJ has confirmed that she has tied the knot with her longtime partner George Pritchard.

The couple chose to host their nuptials yesterday (April 18) at a beautiful ceremony in Ibiza, Spain.

Credit: Arielle Free Instagram

Arielle looked like a blushing bride, as she chose to don a halter-necked satin gown, with draped sleeves on both sides. Wearing her hair down, the 37-year-old also incorporated boho clips on both sides of her red locks.

Meanwhile, proud groom George chose to get married in a sleek, buttoned-down beige jacket and trousers.

The couple’s Spanish wedding was attended by several big stars, including We Found Love hitmaker Calvin Harris and his wife, TV presenter Vick Hope.

Credit: Vick Hope Instagram

On her Instagram stories, Vick posted a sweet snap of herself and Calvin with the newlyweds. For the occasion, Vick opted for a stunning yellow dress, while Calvin matched beside her in a navy suit.

Vick, who tied the knot with Calvin last September, uploaded a short clip of Arielle and George enjoying their first dance together in Ibiza.

”Our perfect couple, phenomenal wedding,” the 34-year-old penned alongside the footage.

Credit: Arielle Free Instagram

Numerous other famous faces were also spotted at the intimate ceremony, including former The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall, and TV presenter and DJ Clara Amfo. Arielle and George’s love for music was included in their special day, as DJ Fat Tony provided entertainment for their guests.

Arielle has been a presenter on BBC Radio 1 for several years, after initially joining the station in 2019. During that time, she also co-hosted the Love Island: The Morning After podcast with former Islander Kem Cetinay, until they both departed the show last year.

Meanwhile, Arielle’s new husband George works as the Director of Events & Talent at Defected Records.