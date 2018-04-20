Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are expecting their first child together

Congratulations are in order!

Actress Rachel Weisz and her husband of six years, Daniel Craig, are expecting their first child together.

“Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery," the expectant mum shared with The New York Times, who broke the story.

She disclosed to the newspaper that she'll be showing soon.

The About a Boy actress is already mum to 11-year-old son Henry Aronofsky, who she shares with her ex, American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (of mother! fame).

Our current James Bond also has a child from marriage to actress Fiona Loudon: 26-year-old daughter Ella Craig.

We are so happy for them! Congrats to the couple on their growing family!