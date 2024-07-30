Rachel Stevens recalls therapy with S Club after Paul Cattermole’s death

Rachel Stevens has revealed that she took part in group therapy with her S Club bandmates, following the sudden passing of Paul Cattermole.

Paul was sadly discovered dead at his home in April of last year, at the age of 46. It was later confirmed that he had passed away from heart issues, and that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Paul’s death came as a huge shock for both his fans and bandmates, particularly as an S Club 7 reunion tour had been announced by the stars just two months before his passing.

Now, over a year after his death, one of S Club’s biggest stars has been speaking out about her late friend.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast this week, Rachel Stevens explained how taking part in group therapy helped the popstars through their grief.

“[Therapy] was really good. I think talking is just the best thing ever and it can never be a bad thing,” the 46-year-old stated.

“It opens up conversations and it helps you, it's as simple as that. It was just a really special way to celebrate him and his life, but it was just tragic,” Rachel admitted.

The Reach singer then went on to note how the S Club reunion tour – which went ahead in October – brought the group “even closer together”.

“The tour was all happening, there was no talk about it not happening but we just stopped and took a step back. We talked and we were there for each other and that's all you can do,” Rachel revealed.

Following Paul’s passing, S Club’s reunion tour was reimagined as a celebration of his life. It was also renamed as The Good Times Tour, in honour of Paul's song Good Times on S Club 7’s third album.

“We really wanted to just be mindful of his family and be respectful. We were talking all the time and sharing memories of him. The tour took on a whole different meaning and became a really beautiful tribute and celebration of him,” Rachel concluded.