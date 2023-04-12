Rachel Stevens reaches out to fans after death of Paul Cattermole

Following the shock death of S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole last week, his bandmates have been paying tributes to him on social media.

Rachel Stevens has now broken her silence following Paul’s passing and has shared an emotional tribute for the 46-year-old, as well as reaching out to the band’s fans, thanking them for their support.

Posting a photo of Cattermole to her 359K Instagram followers, Rachel penned, “Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages of love and support. The out pouring of love for our Paul has been so incredibly special and has meant so much”.

“I hope he knew how loved he was. Such a kind, gentle and sensitive soul with the most incredible energy and such a wild free spirit. He would light up any room”.

Stevens added, “We are heartbroken but so grateful for the memories we all shared. An absolute shining star who we will love and miss always. RIP darling Paul”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments of Rachel’s moving tribute to send condolence messages and words of support.

Singer Louise Redknapp wrote, “Sending love and thinking of all of you”.

“I’m so sorry . Sending love to you all”, penned former Girls Aloud band member Kimberly Walsh.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore added, “Sending love to you all”.

S Club 7 were set to begin their reunion tour later this year. After the announcement of Paul’s heartbreaking death on Friday, the group, consisting of Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Hannah Spearritt, released a statement.

They said, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel”.

“We were so lucky to have him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time”.