Quiz time: How should you spend the next minute of your life?

Let's face it: we're all busy living our best lives, and it can be a little bit overwhelming at times (but also class).

However, as busy millennials, we want to work hard and also make a difference where possible.

And that, my fine friends, is where the concept of micro-volunteering comes into play.

Micro-volunteering is when a person completes small tasks that make up a larger project.

