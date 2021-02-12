Quick & easy recipes to celebrate National Fish Week

Next week is National Fish Week (15 – 21 February) and Donegal Catch is encouraging Irish households across the country to eat more fish by sharing some easy and tasty recipes for all to enjoy.

They are super easy to prepare and helping to reduce food waste, there’s a great range of Donegal Catch products to choose from. Pick up your favourite fish, or try something new, pack your freezer, and you’ll always have a nutritious, quick and convenient snack, lunch or dinner ready to go.

From the finest Atlantic Salmon Fillets to King Prawns, family favourites of Fish Fingers and Breaded Cod, the Donegal Catch frozen fish range is versatile, easy to prepare, naturally high in protein and full of vitamins. Masters of bringing fish to Irish tables for over 30 years, this National Fish Week, Donegal Catch is encouraging families to aim to enjoy two portions of fish a week, with some great ideas for new recipes to try at www.donegalcatch.ie.

Try out these easy, simple and delicious Donegal Catch recipes for all to enjoy;

Salmon Nuggets

Serves: Makes 10 Nuggets

Prep Time: 10-15 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Ingredients

2 Donegal Catch Salmon Fillets (defrosted)

Juice 1/2 lemon

4 Sprigs fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp garlic powder (or 1 garlic clove crushed)

1 egg

4 tbsp plain flour

To shape

2 tbsp plain flour

1 egg whisked

100g fine breadcrumbs

2-3 tablespoons rapeseed oil for frying

To serve (per child)

90g peas & sweetcorn cooked

2 long stem broccoli steamed

4 chives

Slices spring onion and poppy seeds for eyes

Method

Remove the skin from the salmon, then place the fillets into a food processor along with the lemon juice, thyme leaves, garlic powder and egg. Whizz up until the mixture is really smooth.

Using a spoon, add in the flour and stir until the salmon starts to resemble a sticky dough.

To make into fish shapes, add 2 tablespoons of flour onto a plate, then rub your hands with flour to prevent the dough from sticking to them.

Take a tablespoon of the fish mixture and roll into a circle on the plate completely coating it in flour, press down to flatten, then using your finger shape the end into a fish tail. Repeat until the fish mixture is completely used up.

Use a pastry brush to coat the fish pieces with egg, then sprinkle over the breadcrumbs. Then flip them over, coat the opposite side with egg and add breadcrumbs.

Heat the rapeseed oil in a pan and fry both sides of the nuggets until golden brown.

To make the fish plate – decorate the plate with broccoli, add the peas and sweetcorn to the bottom and a few chives. Place the fishy nuggets in the water then add a slice of spring onion and poppy seed for eyes.

Fish Pie

Prep Time: 10-15 mins

Cook Time: 40-45 mins

Ingredients

Splash olive oil

1 medium white onion

2 cloves garlic

80g butter

80g plain flour

800ml milk

Black pepper to season

4 fillets frozen Donegal Catch Haddock fillets

2 fillets frozen Donegal Catch Cod or Whiting fillets

4 fillets frozen Donegal Catch salmon fillets

1tsp garlic powder

50g frozen peas

50g frozen sweetcorn

900g Maris piper potatoes

60g butter

4tbsp milk

2 spring onions

Black pepper to season

Method

Heat the oil in a pot then finely dice the onion and garlic and fry until the onion starts to soften.

Turn the heat to medium, then add the butter to the pot and heat until melted.

Stir in the flour and cook for about 1 minute before slowly whisking in the milk to from a smooth white sauce.

Cut the frozen fish into chunks and add to the sauce, along with the garlic powder, peas and sweetcorn. Give the sauce a good stir, then leave aside.

To make the mash, peel and cut the potatoes into chunks, cover with water, then boil for 10-15 minutes until tender. Drain then mash with the butter and milk, then finely chop the spring onions and season with little black pepper.

Pour the fish mixture into an ovenproof dish, then spoon over the mashed potato. Using the back of a fork fluff up the potato so that it crisps up with baking.

Bake the pie for 30 minutes until the top of the potato is golden brown.

Serve with finely chopped parsley and a little extra black pepper sprinkled over.

For more delicious National Fish Week recipes visit – www.donegalcatch.ie