Queen! Kylie Minogue celebrates turning 50 with an iconic picture

Big birthday wishes are in store for singer Kylie Minogue.

The pop-star embraced turning 50 by taking to Twitter to share a fabulous picture.

Keeping to the occasion, the actress uploaded a picture of her posing in her birthday suit.

Kylie expressed her gratitude by captioning her tweet with:

"And so a new decade begins. How thankful I am for the opportunities life has afforded me. 50…..Let's go!"

In the run-up to her big 5-0, the singer brought us down memory lane.

Posting to social media, Kylie shared some of her milestones and iconic moments from the last ten years.

Last week, Kylie disclosed her party plans to the Daily Telegraph:

"I am having a party, which is pretty out of character for me,

I usually shun that kind of stuff. With 50 and things just feeling good and right…I've found myself again and feel comfortable with who I am," the superstar said. 

According to reports, the party was hosted in London's Chiltern Firehouse.

It was a star-studded event with the likes of Alan Carr, Chrissie Hynde, Graham Norton, James Blunt and Amanda Holden on the guestlist. 

Happy Birthday, Kylie!

