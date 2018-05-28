Queen! Kylie Minogue celebrates turning 50 with an iconic picture
Big birthday wishes are in store for singer Kylie Minogue.
The pop-star embraced turning 50 by taking to Twitter to share a fabulous picture.
Keeping to the occasion, the actress uploaded a picture of her posing in her birthday suit.
And so a new decade begins. How thankful I am for the opportunities life has afforded me. 50….. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/piZy3FMtHu
— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 27, 2018
Kylie expressed her gratitude by captioning her tweet with:
"And so a new decade begins. How thankful I am for the opportunities life has afforded me. 50…..Let's go!"
In the run-up to her big 5-0, the singer brought us down memory lane.
Posting to social media, Kylie shared some of her milestones and iconic moments from the last ten years.
2008-18 – A diamond skull, fountains, and a royal encounter. Moments from another packed decade! #KylieGoldenYears pic.twitter.com/dhCWCCjHCE
— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 27, 2018
Last week, Kylie disclosed her party plans to the Daily Telegraph:
"I am having a party, which is pretty out of character for me,
I usually shun that kind of stuff. With 50 and things just feeling good and right…I've found myself again and feel comfortable with who I am," the superstar said.
According to reports, the party was hosted in London's Chiltern Firehouse.
It was a star-studded event with the likes of Alan Carr, Chrissie Hynde, Graham Norton, James Blunt and Amanda Holden on the guestlist.
Happy Birthday, Kylie!