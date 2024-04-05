Quality Street shocks fans with big change to iconic flavours

Quality Street fans will notice a new shaped The Purple One® sweet and Orange Crunch sweet across the Quality Street range. The two sweets have undergone a makeover for 2024 and have taken on a new shape, the same one as the Caramel Swirl. The Orange Crunch has also moved from foil to a paper wrapper.

But fear not! While both sweets have taken on a new shape, they will still be in their iconic coloured wrappers and keep their unique and well-loved flavours.

The change comes after a successful trial at the end of 2023, which saw The Purple One sweet go out in a small number of The Purple One Bags. Some chocolate fans might have noticed the new Orange Crunch in a limited number of tubs, cartons, and tins on the run up to Christmas.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said,

“After a successful trial at Christmas, we’ll be permanently rolling out new shapes for two of our much-loved sweets. We know how iconic Quality Street sweets are and we have taken great care and attention to make sure that it is the same great tasting The Purple One® and Orange Crunch that people know and love in their iconic coloured wrappers.”

“We also know that fans feel very passionately about their own particular Quality Street favourites, and we make sure there is something for everyone within the mix.”

Quality Street continues to offer a wide range of flavours, colours, and shapes, split into three categories: Fruits; Toffees, Fudge and Caramels; and Nuts and Chocolates.

That’s all the Quality Street news for now, but chocolate fans can rest assured that the brand is working hard behind the scenes to bring lots of festive magic to another exciting Christmas season.