Bye-bye water bottles! Experts say you should drink milk post-workout

Gym bunnies, listen up!

It's time to say sayonara to sports drinks and grab yourself a nice tall glass of post-workout milk.

A new study published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism found that milk and milk alternatives can actually help retain body fluid.

It's all down to science really – it seems the natural balance of sodium, carbohydrate and protein, make it an effective recovery drink for those looking to repair their muscles after a hard workout.

For the study, which examined how milk compared to a popular energy drink, 15 men were subjected to four rounds of cycling on different days.

After each session, participants were given a different drink: cow's, milk, soy milk, a milk-based meal supplement, and an energy drink.

The cyclist's hydration and nutrient levels were then examined, and researchers determined that the milk-based products actually led to better post-workout fluid retention.

But what about water? Surely nothing can beat a healthy gulp of H20.

Well, the study authors explain that drinking water after exercise actually cause a drop in sodium level, which in turn, could potentially lead to dehydration – apparently.

Now, we're not telling you to ditch the water bottled during your next workout, but afterwards, why not indulge yourself in a creamy glass of milk?