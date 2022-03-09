Put a spring into your step with Tommy Hilfiger’s SS22 collection.

This new season pairs neutrals and tailored fits with bright colours and patterns.

We love this gorgeous midi dress paired with the suede jacket. With spring weather being so unpredictable this jacket will keep you warm and stylish.

Suede jacket €649.90, midi shift dress €179.90, Signature wedge sandal €129.90, Pebble grain camera bag €99.90.

Take smart casual to the next level with an oversized shirt and a wide leg pant that wil transition you seamlessly through to the warmer months.

Cotton blend trench €329.90, floral stripe oversize shirt €159.90, wide leg crop pant €139.90, Leather branding heel sandal €119.90, Chain mini crossover bag €129.90.

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with this beautiful shirt dress with a twist. The stunning pattern will add a burst of colour into your outfit, perfect for meeting friends for a coffee during the brighter mornings.

Floral Shirt Dress €199.90, Elevated chain loafer €119.90, Monogram lock small crossbody bag €64.00

Go from the couch to the school run in this energising green combo that willl keep your spirits up all day. Mix and match with structured pieces for a more tailored look.

Long shacket €379.90, Sweater puff sleeve €139.90, Wide leg pant €139.90, Chain chunky loafer white €139.90.

Leave your neutrals at the door with this bright ensemble from Tommy Hilfiger. We love the patterned pants that give this almost monotone look a bit of spice.

Punto Milano blazer €249.90, High-neck Sweater €159.90, Pull on Pant €139.90, Hardware sporty sandal €89.90.

All of the above items can be shopped online at https://ie.tommy.com/ or in one of the stores around Ireland.