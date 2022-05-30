Pureology Nanoworks Gold now available at Peter Mark

Peter Mark is delighted to announce the launch of Pureology Nanoworks Gold shampoo and conditioner, the gold standard for transformative haircare. Available in Peter Mark salons across the island of Ireland and online at www.petermark.ie.

Pureology Nanoworks Gold will leave hair shiny, healthy, stronger and luxuriously soft. The plant-based protein Keravis gives hair ultimate strength while the Golden Marula Oil keeps hair soft, supple and moisturized as it contains 60 times more antioxidants than argan oil, restoring even the most mature hair back to its golden state.

Nanoworks Gold Shampoo 266ml – €26.00

Nanoworks gold is a rich and decadent vegan, sulfate-free shampoo formula that instantly renews softness and shine to even the most dull and dry hair types. Formulated with powerful antioxidants and Golden Marula Oil, the Nanoworks shampoo also supports scalp health and has Pureology’s patented anti-fade complex that will revive and restore your hair.

Nanoworks Gold Conditioner 266ml – €29.00

Nanoworks Gold is Pureology's most luxurious, creamy conditioner that strengthens, restores and adds shine to tired hair. This special treatment has the power of a deep treatment mask in a lightweight formula that doesn't weigh down strands. The formula is packed full of powerful antioxidants and of course the key ingredient of Golden Marula Oil that keeps hair soft, supple and moisturized. The formula not only restores your hair, but it keeps improving and transforming your hair the longer you use it.