Puppies and bottomless brunch? This event is combining our faves

Fancy drinking prosecco, tucking into eggs benny, and patting a few puppers?

Or treating your own canine companion to some delicious pawsecco while he or she gets to interact with other furry four legged friends?

Well whether you're a dog owner or just a pupper enthusiast, this event is right up your street.

Bitches Who Brunch is being hosted at The Shaw Cafe, at The Bernard Shw, Dublun.

The event promises to be a feast for the senses for both you and your doggo.

Kicking off on Saturday, October 13m, the brunch event promises to feature 'Pawsecco, Doggy Beer, Bottomless Treats and all your favourite pupper films for you and your cuddle baby to enjoy together in our gorge Beer Garden.'

'Brunch will be curated by Botequim Head Chef Pedro & Shaw Café veteran Silvana with bottomless vino / beer for all you PupperLuvr’s. Of course we’ll also have the Doggie Beer, Pawsecco and treats on Bottomless too.'

It sounds too cute to be true, but there's more cuteness with their mission statement: 'We all love our doggos, and here at Shaw Cafe we want to give those special guys some cuddles for being the bestest boys.'

'They’re our equals and we love them dearly. They deserve a day out filled with class and bubbly.'

Tickets are only €30 and you can buy them here.