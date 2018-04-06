‘Pulled pork’ for dinner tonight? You have to try this vegan recipe

Okay, so I am far from vegan, and truthfully I'm pretty sceptical of vegan recipes.

When I first saw the recipe for vegan pulled pork, I initially thought to myself 'what a crock of shit.'

However, I was wrong, and while it certainly isn't the real deal, this recipe is as close as you can get to the real deal.

Seriously, it is delicious.

Ok what do you need:

For the pulled pork

1x 400g tin of unripe green jackfruit

2 teaspoons of ground smoked paprika

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

4 tablespoons of tamari/ soy sauce

2 tablespoons of tomato puree

2 tablespoons of cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of neutral tasting oil (sunflower)

4 tablespoons of water

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

To serve

4 burger buns

1/4 portion of vegan coleslaw

Handful of fresh rocket

1 ripe avocado

Then what?

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2. Shred the jackfruit into little strips, pulling it apart with your hands and removing any seeds or tough, ligament type bits. Transfer to a colander and rinse under cold water, then set aside.

3. Now to make the barbecue sauce. Put the paprika, garlic, tamari, tomato puree, vinegar, oil, water and maple syrup into a medium sized bowl and mix well with a fork. Add the jackfruit, mixing very well with your hands to coat it all with the sauce. Spread the marinated jackfruit out well on a baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until it starts to brown and crisp slightly.

4. Now assemble the sandwiches. Put a healthy serving of your vegan pulled pork onto each burger bun, along with a few spoonfuls of coleslaw and some rocket. Fling on a few slices of avocado, and you're good to go.

DELICIOUS.

We got this recipe from the new book 'The Happy Pear, Recipes for Happiness' by the two lads. 10/10 would recommend to a friend.