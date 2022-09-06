Púca Festival returns for Halloween 2022.

Celebrating Ireland as the birthplace of Halloween, Púca is an authentic, immersive, and otherworldly festival. Púca will comprise three breath-taking days of music, myth, food, folklore, fire, feasting, and merriment in the country where Halloween began, with a range of ticketed and free events on offer. Vibrant, fun, and contemporary in feel but strongly rooted in tradition, Púca will take place in festival hubs Trim and Athboy in County Meath, from Friday 28th to Monday 31st October 2022.

Working in partnership with Irish artists, seanchaí storytellers, and the local community Púca will showcase the best in contemporary Irish music, spectacle, and performance in Ireland’s Ancient East. They will conspire over four stages in Trim and Athboy, named after the goddess of the Boyne, Boann, the goddess of war, Morrigan, the faerie of mischief, Fear Dearg and of course the main Púca stage, to entertain followers of folklore and legend.

Now in its fourth year, this year's festival line-up is an exciting one, with a pool of contemporary Irish acts gearing up to re-ignite Celtic traditions through incredible music and live performances. Festivalgoers and fans of folklore will enjoy the well-rounded line-up featuring the talented Imelda May, King Kong Company, Block Rockin' Beats, Lisa Hannigan & Cathy Davey, Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow, Joanne McNally, Blindboy, David O’Doherty, Neil Delamere, and Jason Byrne with Gavin James being added to the line-up, and many more acts yet to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now here: https://pucafestival.com.