Public praises florist for their touching Mother’s Day movement

A little act of thoughtfulness can have a big impact. Last year Bloom & Wild’s unprecedented Mother’s Day email opt-out campaign put the care of their customers first and in turn generated a hugely positive response.

So this March, Bloom & Wild are on a mission to help spread thoughtfulness further – introducing The Thoughtfulness Movement.

The Thoughtfulness Movement will harness and explore the little moments in life, encouraging people to be mindful of each other through the ups and downs. Surprises, consideration and a strong sense of community underpin the movement, recognising the role small gestures play in showing care and appreciation whilst improving wellbeing.

Within their new range of bouquets, Bloom & Wild will champion the feelings of affection, happiness and gratitude through a variety of carefully selected stems. Send a hug

Real people and moments will be widely celebrated throughout the campaign.

Videos showcasing the relationships and stories of three considerate and inspiring customers will feature on Bloom & Wild’s social media channels, and further social activations will highlight thoughtful advocates, customers and tips throughout the month.

For the first time, Bloom & Wild have also named a bouquet after one of their most thoughtful gifters, Jeanie.

As Bloom & Wild understand that small gestures often provide the biggest impact, this March, they will run special charity partnerships with Women’s Aid and Tommy’s, passing on the thoughtfulness of customers with 10 percent of sales completed via the Bloom & Wild Instagram page donated.

Alongside the campaign, Bloom & Wild are reaching out to like-minded brands with the launch of The Thoughtful Marketing Movement. This movement will bring together businesses with a truly customer- first approach, growing a community of thoughtful marketers. To join, brands must commit to offering opt-outs to potentially sensitive content whilst providing more tailored messaging to customers.

"At Bloom & Wild our customers are at the centre of everything we do. Mother’s Day is, of course, really important to us and many of our customers but also a sensitive time for many. Offering our customers the ability to opt-out of our Mother’s Day marketing communications allowed us to make the time of year that little bit easier for some. With The Thoughtful Marketing Movement, we hope to grow a community of brands committed to thoughtful marketing. We are delighted to see a number of great brands joining the movement," said Aron Gelbard, Bloom & Wild Co-founder. and CEO

Brands already committed to Bloom & Wild’s Thoughtful Marketing Movement include Wagamama, NEOM Organics, Motley, Pasta Evangelists, My 1st Years, Biscuiteers, Papier, Trouva, Treatwell, Craft Gin Club, Pip & Nut, Maya Magal, Candy Kittens, The Specialist Works and many more.