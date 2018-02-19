PSA: We need to talk about Drake’s new music video immediately

So, on Friday, the gorgeous Drake released the music video for his latest single, God's Plan.

Not to be overly dramatic or anything, but I cried like a baby through the entire thing.

I mean, I happen to be a massive Drake fan, so I may be slightly bias – but OMG, he is a dream boat.

For the video, Drake was given a budget of just over $9 million (real casual), but instead of having an obnoxious video – he gave ALL the money away.

Yes, really!

The video basically follows Drake running around Miami, giving money away to people that really need it.

He gave literal wads of cash to families who were a bit behind on bills, donated large cheques to schools, and handed out a few cars to students in need.

The singer also took a few mega-fans on fancy shopping sprees (jealous isn't the word, but sure look!)

The best bit? All of these donations seemed to be total surprises.

Everyone that Drake gave money to seemed genuinely shocked by his generosity – there were tears.

Since Friday evening, the video for God's Plan has been viewed over 17 MILLION times (I'm probably responsible for at least 3000 of these).

It is also the number one trending video on YouTube at the moment, and for damn good reason!

Most rappers use music videos as an excuse to get super outrageous (and that's perfectly fine), but Drake just dances around in a hoody, giving people his money.

Take a bow, fine sir.