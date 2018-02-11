PSA: Salted caramel gin is here to satisfy your boozy sweet tooth

The weekend may be coming to an end, but we already know what'll we'll be sipping on next Friday night.

Always on the lookout for exciting cocktail ideas, we couldn't believe our luck when luck when we came across this winning combination.

Baked apple and salted caramel gin.

Yep. You read that right. The deliciously sweet alcohol flavour is now a thing, and we're pretty sure it's as delicious as it sounds.

Created by Master of Malt, a 50cl bottle sells for roughly €22.50 online.

Described as having a "tempting aroma of spiced apple" that "lures you in", the sumptuously sweet liqueur would be a welcome addition to any drink cabinet.

Straight on the rocks, mixed with tonic, poured over ice-cream; the possibilities are endless.

We've a feeling we may have just found our new favourite drink.