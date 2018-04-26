PSA: Aldi is launching a dupe for Urban Decay’s NAKED palette

From shiny new blenders to luxurious scented candles, Aldi's middle aisle is famous for stocking affordable alternatives to the most popular branded products – and it's latest special buy might just be the most exciting yet.

Launching this May, the budget supermarket have just announced the release of two new eyeshadow palettes and they're total dupes for Urban Decay's cult NAKED products.

Priced at just €7.99, the Naturals Eyeshadow Palettes will come in two varieties, 'Naturals' and 'Naturals 2'.

Each palette contains 12 long-lasting shimmer, matte and satin eyeshadows, with hues ranging from smokey greys to glittering golds

Oh, and just like Urban Decay products, both palettes are completely cruelty-free.

They also come with a dual-ended eyeshadow brush and a built-in mirror, so you can touch up your smokey eye on-the-go.

These babies will land in Irish stores on May 17, so mark your diaries as once these special buys are gone, they're gone!