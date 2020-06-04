‘Proud’: Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart reveals she is bisexual

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has opened up about her sexuality for the first time. The actress confirmed that she is bisexual on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old revealed, "Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman."

The actress shared her personal news ahead of the LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest, which took place in West Hollywood, California yesterday. She encouraged her followers to come along and show their support. During the protest, Lili shared videos and photos to help raise awareness.

The Hustlers star has been using her platform to educate her followers and to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement, "I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about “leaders” in elementary school. Our “leaders” have failed us today."

"I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your “leaders” because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race."

She added, "I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter."

The actress recently broke-up with her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse. The couple started dating in 2017, but reportedly went their separate ways amid the lockdown. A source told E! News: "When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart."