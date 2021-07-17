Protect your hair from within this summer with Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies

The importance of nourishing our skin from within is well documented and the same applies to our hair! Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies are an easy and delicious way to ensure your hair is getting a little extra care and nutritional support each day, to keep it looking its best.

Our hair is under constant stress. During the summer months it can be frazzled by the sun, sea and sand as well as from daily aggressors like heat styling, drying and pollution day-to-day. These external stressors can wreak havoc on our hair.

The chewable supplement is the first of its kind from the multi-award winning Perfectil range and is packed with everything your hair needs to flourish from the inside out.

Designed to complement daily beauty routines, Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies provide 21 vitamins and nutrients to help support hair as well as skin and nails, all in a delicious mixed berry flavour gummy.

Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies €27.99

Each Perfectil Hair Crush Gummy contains:

Biotin, selenium and zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair.

Copper which contributes to normal hair pigmentation

Also includes Amino Acids, Grape Seed extract, Horsetail extract and Co-Q10

Selenium which contributes to the maintenance of normal hair & nails

Riboflavin, niacin, and Biotin contribute to the maintenance of normal skin.

The latest innovation by Perfectil not only provides hair with a comprehensive spectrum of the essential bio-active nutrients, but also benefit general wellbeing.

While supplements help support a healthy body and healthy appearance, it is important include key nutrients in your daily diet as well.

Food Blogger Niamh O’Sullivan

Food Blogger Niamh O’Sullivan has created a delicious beauty boosting smoothie bowl recipe using ingredients that contain key vitamins and minerals to help support and maintain healthy hair – the perfect way to start your day!

Niamh said, “I’m thrilled to bring you this recipe in collaboration with Perfectil – the award-winning vitamin & nutrients brand. This smoothie bowl is packed with ingredients that support your hair, the perfect complement to Perfectil’s ethos to nourish your hair from within.”

Hair Boosting Smoothie Bowl

You need:

1 cup of frozen berries

1 frozen bananas

80ml of orange juice

1 tsp of flaxseed

60ml of greek yogurt

1 tbsp of peanut butter

1 tbsp of chia seeds

80ml of milk

Blend all ingredients until smooth

Top with:

Toppings: walnuts, flaked almonds, buckwheat & sliced grapes and enjoy!

Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies €27.99 are available from pharmacies and health food stores nationwide.