Project Love Your Skin: Sign up for some skin positivity right now

Skin Positivity is a huge social media movement – with beauty influencers and regular gals alike coming together to accept and love the skin they're in.

However, it's not always easy to embrace your skin when you feel like it isnt co-operating with you.

The Skin Nerd, run by Irish entrepreneur Jennifer Rock, are currently opening up their arms to do the embracing for you, with their new project Project Love Your Skin.

'We have something exciting cooking and we’re looking for people who we can help to love their skin.'

'If you’ve ever felt down about your skin and lack confidence without makeup on, The Skin Nerd team want to hear from you'

Do you identify with any of the following statements ?

– I can’t look at myself in the mirror

– I won’t go to the school gate without concealer

– My skin really gets me down

– My partner has not seen me without makeup in years

– My skin really affects my self-confidence and self-worth

If so, and you want to change the narrative you have between yourself and your skin, you can apply to become part of the project by filling out this form.

Whatever your skin issues, the Skin Nerd is there to help.

The only criteria is that you are over 18 and residing in Ireland.