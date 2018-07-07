Professional procrastinater? Here are 7 ways to be more productive

We all know the feeling of sitting down to get some work done on your laptop, and then before you know it it's hours later and all you've done is watch multiple documentaries on YouTube and put in an ASOS order.

The power of procrastination is strong, and we need all the help we can get when it comes to keeping our minds focused when sitting down to a task.

Here are a few handy hints to keep the procrastination at bay:

7. Stop multitasking

While it may seem like a good idea to spread your attention out over multiple tasks, stopping and starting on a task disrupts the creative flow.

Seeing a project through from start to finish, if possible, before moving on to another is the best way to go.

6. Establish a good to-do list

Having a to-do list is always a good idea. A personal tip of ours is to put one or two things you've already finished on the list for that added sense of accomplishment.

However, don't put every little task on the list, otherwise you may start to feel overwhelmed.

If there are any tasks that can be completed in five minutes or less, such as making a phone call or doing laundry, then do them straight away.

5. Work out efficiently

Rather than doing an hour at the gym at mid-intensity, doing a high-intensity half-hour class will save you time while also getting your workout in.

Classes also give you different exercise options, and the opportunity to try new things.

4. Stop distractions

Honestly, how often do you check your Instagram at work when you should be, you know, working?

Turning off all your social media notifications can minimise distractions from the online universe, and help you get sh*t done.

3. Make the most of commuting

Got a long commute? Use this time to your advantage.

If you're in college, read over your notes or reading materials on the go.

Your commute is also the perfect place to listen to informative podcasts, or learn a new language, although reciting French verbs on the Luas may get you some funny looks.

Try an app like Duolingo where you have the option to tell the app that you are not available to speak, but can still do the other language exercises.

2. Maintain a tidy workspace

Keeping your space tidy can help you maintain your focus, as you won't be distracted by things getting in your way.

Keep your pens and notebooks or any other materials you may need in your desk so you don't have to waste any time by getting up and searching for them as you go.

1. Take a break

Taking breaks is really important for productivity levels to give your brain a rest.

Once you finish a big task, don't go straight on to the next one, take some time to have a cup of tea or go for a walk before sitting down to the to-do list once again.

Feature image: Instagram/isetups