Priyanka Chopra shares rare photo of baby daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and her baby daughter have been on a very special trip together!

The Bollywood actress, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, has been in New York this week. As a special treat, she chose to take her eight-month-old daughter Malti on the trip with her for the very first time.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 40-year-old mum decided to share a rare glimpse of her daughter with her 82M followers.

“Our first trip to the big [apple emoji]”, Priyanka inscribed in her caption, alongside two adorable snaps of her and Malti in their pyjamas, cosied up together on a hotel windowsill. The photos show the pair gazing out at the incredible views of the New York city skyline together.

Earlier this week, Priyanka attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as she was invited as a guest speaker. Priyanka was appointed as a representative of Unicef in 2016, and has worked closely with the organisation ever since.

“We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential,” she recently expressed in an Instagram post about the conference.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti into the world via a surrogate in January of this year. The couple keep their life as parents extremely private, and rarely share snapshots of their daughter on social media.

Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

In the same month, Priyanka explained to Vanity Fair why she is extremely careful about what she chooses to post on social media. “'It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she admitted. “'It's just a professional hazard”.

We hope that Malti enjoys her first trip to New York!