Priscilla Presley honours late Lisa Marie on her birthday

Priscilla Presley tragically lost her daughter Lisa Marie Presley last month and has now honoured her on what would’ve been her 55th birthday.

Lisa Marie passed away following cardiac arrest. Just days before, she had attended the 80th Golden Globes Awards alongside her mum Priscilla.

Sharing a lovely collection of photos to Instagram of the pair together, Priscilla paid tribute to her late daughter.

The 77-year-old wrote, “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together”.

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son”.

Presley continued, “Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family”.

Many followers of Priscilla headed to the comments to share their support and condolences with her.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday LMP Priscilla please stay strong, we are praying for you and your family”.

“Lisa will always be in our hearts. Sending love to you and your family”, penned a second follower.

A third added, “Happy Birthday to our beautiful Lisa. We will miss her forever and our thoughts are with you Cilla!”

Priscilla welcomed Lisa Marie into the world in 1968 with her husband Elvis Presley. Elvis sadly passed away when Lisa Marie was just nine years old.

Priscilla went on to have a son, Navarone, whom she shares with Marco Garibaldi in 1987.

Lisa Marie is survived by her 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough and twins- 14-year-old Finley and Harper. The singer-songwriter was also mum to a son named Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020.