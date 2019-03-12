Leoness Princess: Erica Cody is playing a gig in Dublin this April

If you haven't yet adorned your ears with any of Erica Cody's tunes thus far in your life, please excuse yourself for that indiscretion by going ahead and clicking over to Spotify, having a listen (and a bop), and only then may you return to this article for the already Erica enlightened.

Big news for fans of the the Dublin alt-RnB singer – Erica is playing a gig in the Grand Social next month, on the eve of the launch of next EP Leoness, April 11th.

The ideal excuse for a gals night out, tickets are only €14.45, on sale this Friday.

In the last two years, Erica has been a regular on the Irish festival circuit, appearing at Electric Picnic, Castlepalooza and Longitude to crowds of fervent supporters who clamoured to the stage for an audible glimpse of her particular brand of empowering choonage.

Her distinctive sound plays on influences from 90s Hip-Hop icons blended with contemporary lyrics that address love, infatuation and female authority – perfect for the pre-drinks playlist or to employ a sense of self-confidence of all who listen (and inevitably end up singing along – that sh*t's catchy).

In the summer of 2018, Erica played the main stage at Electric Picnic with The Story of Hip Hop, collaborating with The RTE Orchestra, DJ Mo-K, Jess Kavanagh, Jafaris and Mango to a 13,000-capacity stage.

When she's not busy performing, she can be found modelling, acting and collaborating with massive brands like Nike and Samsung (casual). However, she's not one to fall into your typical 'influencer' category.

While she showcases her style and promotes her music on Instagram, she also uses her platforms to draw attention to societal issues like toxic masculinity and to elevate other female artists – promoting inclusively and creativity among her audience.

Our advice? Get your tickets ASAP, so you can gloat to your friends that you got to see Erica Cody just before she became one of Ireland's best-selling Irish singer songwriters. Don't sleep on it.

Feature image: Instagram / @ericacody / Photography by Anouska Proetta Brandon @anouskaphotography