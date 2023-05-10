Princess Eugenie shares bump snaps from Coronation celebration

Princess Eugenie was celebrating the King’s Coronation over the weekend and has decided to share a behind-the-scenes look at the event.

The Princess is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank and shared a collection of new photos that show her blossoming baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie posted snaps with her husband, sister Beatrice and mum Sarah Ferguson, as well as many pictures with fans.

The 33-year-old even revealed her favourite part of the Coronation Concert that was held on Sunday to bring the celebrations to a close. She admitted it was the big whale that lit up the sky that drew her attention the most.

Sharing more details from the weekend in the caption, Eugenie explained, “Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch",

"It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen”.

“The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky”, she concluded.

Many fans of the Princess headed to the comments to share how lovely the snaps are, in particular, the photo of Eugenie with her sister and mum.

One fan wrote, “Love the photo of your mum and your sister- just beautiful”.

“That is such a beautiful photograph of you three ladies”, penned a second fan, while a third added, “Love your dress! Your lil pregnant belly looks so cute in it”.

Princess Eugenie and her husband announced they were expecting their second child in January of this year. They shared a snap of their two-year-old son August hugging his mum’s growing bump.

Eugenie captioned the post, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer”.