Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby

A new royal baby is on the way. Princess Eugenie (30) is expecting her first child with her wine merchant husband, Jack Christopher Stamp Brooksbank (34).

The palace revealed the hugely exciting news in a statement which read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.”

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Princess Eugenie confirmed the news on her Instagram account, writing, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…”

The announcement comes two years after the soon-to-be parents exchanged vows in October 2018 with a star studded wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

This wonderful news means that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are about to add another great-grandchild to their growing brood, which already consists of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Archie Harrison-Mountbatten-Windsor.

While this new little baby will be eleventh-in-line to the throne, apparently it’s unlikely that the child will receive a royal title, taking their rank from their father and his side of the family instead.

The baby announcement also comes just three months after Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice wed property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle. Princess Beatrice wore the most beautiful dress, which she borrowed from her grandmother, and upcycled into a gorgeous gown with sentimental value.

Currently the dress is on display at Windsor Castle available for viewing. Always the supportive sister, Princess Eugenie posted a photo to Instagram Stories yesterday, of Beatrice seeing her gown once again.

“Beatrice viewed her beautiful dress yesterday, which went on display at Windsor Castle today. So lovely to see it again. Proud sister!” she lovingly wrote.

What wonderful news for the happy couple. We’re sending congratulations and best wishes for the rest of Eugenie’s pregnancy.