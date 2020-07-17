Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private ceremony

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have tied the knot in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle this morning.

The bride and groom were married at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The newlyweds were joined by 20 guests including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Sarah Ferguson will host a small reception at the Royal Lodge this afternoon.

The royals decided to go ahead with the celebration as it is in line with the UK’s COVID-19 measures. Princess Beatrice’s original wedding plans were postponed due to the global pandemic. She was set to have a traditional royal wedding with hundreds of guests and a reception at Buckingham Palace on May 29, but was forced to put her wedding on hold.

Beatrice was always expected to have a more low-key wedding due to the ongoing allegations facing Prince Andrew.

The couple became engaged in Italy last September. A photo from their wedding is set to be released tomorrow.