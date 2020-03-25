Princes Charles tests positive for Covid-19 after mild symptoms

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19. The 71-year-old is currently self-isolating in Scotland. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested, but her results were negative.

Clarence House confirmed the news this morning. They stated: "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Prince Charles last met with Queen Elizabeth on March 12, but doctors believe Charles has only been contagious since March 13. Buckingham Palace stressed that Her Majesty is in good health.

"The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare. We will not be commenting further."