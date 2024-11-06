Prince William shares update on Kate Middleton after cancer battle

Prince William has shared a health update on his wife, Kate Middleton, after her cancer battle.

On March 22, the Princess of Wales announced to the public that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate later confirmed in September that she had completed her course of chemotherapy and was on a ‘path to healing and full recovery’.

Now, ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town, South Africa, William has revealed how ‘amazing’ his wife has been throughout the difficult year she had.

While speaking to the BBC, the Prince of Wales confirmed, “She's doing really well, thanks. Hopefully she's watching tonight and cheering me on”.

“She's been amazing this whole year and I know she'll be really keen to see tonight be a success”.

William also unveiled a sweet bracelet he was wearing that his and Kate’s daughter Charlotte made for him.

It reads, ‘Papa’, and had been designed for their trip to Wembley Stadium when they saw Taylor Swift perform there earlier this year.

“She gave it to me when I came away so I promised I’d wear it and try not to lose it while I was out here”.

When opening up about her chemotherapy treatment coming to an end in September, Kate admitted, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment”.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you”.

Kate, who has not travelled to South Africa with William for the awards ceremony also explained, “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes”.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can”.