Prince William shares unseen family photos of his three children

These three little royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis tend to melt our hearts time and time again.

Whether they’re clapping for the NHS, skipping off on their first days of school, or more recently, asking Sir David Attenborough what his favourite animal is — they do it with a twinkle in their eye and a mischievous charm.

Prince William just shared photos of his three children getting back to nature, and they’re absolutely adorable. The rare family photos were shared in the Duke of Cambridge’s documentary, A Planet For Us All, which aired on ITV last night.

In the first image, a seven-year-old Prince George can be seen wearing his signature green polo shirt, as he holds a gardening shovel and gets to work in a raised planting bed.

Meanwhile in the second image, we get a glimpse of Princess Charlotte, aged-five, un-potting a flower plant, looking smart in a plaid, tartan skirt, a navy jumper, tights and practical Wellington boots.

Lastly, Will and Kate’s youngest child at just two-years-old, Prince Louis can be seen playing on a beach, wearing a navy and white striped outfit with a blue bucket in one hand, while he crouched and peered down at the sand.

This new documentary about Prince William examining the effects of climate change followed the exclusive IGTV video which the Duke and Duchess shared to their @kensingtonroyal Instagram account this past weekend, featuring their three young children and Sir David Attenborough himself.

In the video each child got the opportunity to ask Attenborough a question, which he was only too delighted to answer. Prince George asked what animal he thinks will become extinct next, while Princess Charlotte was eager to know if the Our Planet presenter likes spiders as much as she does.

Thirdly, an adorable Prince Louis needed to know what the 94-year-old’s favourite animal is.

It truly is just too cute.