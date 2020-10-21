Prince William posts a moving tribute to his late mother

The Duke of Cambridge paid a great tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, in his recent Instagram post.

The @kensingtonroyal Instagram account, which belongs to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posted quite a special series of images this afternoon.

In the first photograph we can see Diana stylishly dressed in a black and white polka-dot dress, which was classically paired with a smart, matching white blazer. Diana completed her look with a practical hard-hat atop her head for protection.

The caption which followed the post started, “30 years after Diana, Princess of Wales, laid a ceremonial foundation stone to commemorate the building of the Chelsea Wing at the @royalmarsden in Chelsea, Prince William visited The Royal Marsden in Sutton to mark the start of construction for the Trust’s Oak Cancer Centre.”

The Duke of Cambridge, following in his mother’s footsteps, was featured in the following image, which showed Prince William applying some cement to a brick wall.

“As part of the visit today, Prince William met a small number of patients, and heard how clinical trials at The Royal Marsden have transformed their lives, and about their experiences of receiving treatment during the pandemic,” the caption continued.

"The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education."

"Today, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust is a world-leading cancer centre specialising in cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education with its two hospitals at Chelsea and Sutton," it concluded.

After posting this moving tribute, fans of the Duke were eager to share their thoughts in the comment section. “Just like his mother in many ways,” one follower wrote.

“His mother must be so proud of him! He is an amazing man,” another commented.

“What a touching tribute!!! Thank you Prince William!!!” a third wrote, followed by a red heart emoji.