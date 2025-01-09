Prince William pens moving tribute with new photo for Kate’s birthday

Prince William has released an emotional birthday tribute to his wife Catherine, as she continues to recover from cancer.

Today (January 9) marks the Princess of Wales’ 43rd birthday. The special occasion for the Princess comes four months after she confirmed that she has completed her cancer treatment, after being diagnosed last year.

In honour of Kate’s birthday, her husband William has chosen to share a moving tribute to her, alongside a new photo of the mother-of-three.

Earlier today, the team behind the Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media to post a stunning black-and-white shot of Kate, taken by photographer Matt Porteous.

In his written tribute to his wife, William took the opportunity to reflect on the health difficulties that Catherine has had to endure.

“To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable,” William began.

“George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you,” the 42-year-old penned, referring to the couple’s three children.

“Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W,” he signed off in his tribute.

Following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis in March of last year, Catherine revealed on September 9 that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment.

At the time, she released a lengthy statement to reflect on her diagnosis, describing the period as “incredibly tough”.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," Kate explained.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she added.