Prince William opens up about being scared for George’s future

Prince William has opened up about his fears for the future of our planet, and how this will affect his children, George, Charlotte and Louis in a new ITV documentary called Prince William: A Planet For Us All.

In the documentary, which is due to air on October 5, the Duke of Cambridge expresses his deep worries for the environmental issues facing our planet today, and how they will impact the future, urging people to act now, and “be more vocal and more educational about what's going on.”

Prince William also made sure to credit the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Wales for their fine environmental work over the years. “My grandfather, my father, have been in environmental work for many years. My grandfather's well ahead of his time. My father, ahead of his time,” Prince William commented.

“And I really want to make sure that, in 20 years, George doesn't turn round and say, ‘are you ahead of your time?’ Because if he does, we’re too late,” William added.

Prince William has recently opened up about his feelings towards fatherhood, revealing that it has given him a “new sense of purpose.” He went on to remark, “Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life – your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition.”

“I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference,” the Duke of Cambridge confessed.

“And I think the young are really getting it. And the younger generation are really wanting more and more people to do stuff and want more action.”

Prince William urged that, “we've got to speed the pace up. We’ve got to get on top of it and we need to be more vocal and more educational about what's going on.”

Make sure to tune into ITV at 9pm on Monday October 5, to watch the Duke and Duchess as they’re shown the true effects of global warming, Prince William is swayed from being a passionate conservationist to wanting to play a greater global leadership role on the environment and we’ll get to watch the special meeting between William, Kate and Sir David Attenburough.