Prince William and Kate share sweet snaps from trip to Wales

It's the year of the staycation and we're swapping sunny Spain for the local seaside and we have to admit we just can't get enough of holidaying at home. Even the royals are making the most of staycations! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Barry Island in South Wales yesterday and it looks like they had a blast.

The royals have been returning to public engagements since the UK emerged from their strictest lockdown rules earlier in the summer. Taking the necessary precautions, William and Kate made sure to wear face coverings and kept their distance from the public.

During their visit, the parents played games at the arcade and met residents at a local care home. The Duke and Duchess spoke to family members about the struggles they faced during the lockdown. They revealed how difficult it was to be apart from their family during the pandemic.

Kate and William played Bingo with the residents of Shire Hall during lockdown and got to reunite with some of their favourite Bingo partners during their trip.

Alongside a series of photos from their trip, they wrote: "The Cambridges’ favourite Bingo partners! Having entertained the Welsh care home as bingo hosts in May, The Duke and Duchess re-visited Shire Hall in person!"

"It was great to see firsthand the amazing work done by staff and families to keep Shire Hall safe throughout lockdown."

Fans couldn't help but praise the couple for raising awareness about supporting local and holidaying at home. "Such a beautiful couple! Wonderful to see them promoting the British travel industry."

"Love this. Fab to see the royals in my local area," another said.

"So genuine and down to earth! You both do such a good job interacting with people. So sweet!" another added.

It's great to see The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returning to joint engagements.