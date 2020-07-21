Prince William and Kate share new photos as George turns 7

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared the cutest photos of Prince George, who is set to celebrate his 7th birthday tomorrow.

The parents posted the new images on the official Kensington Palace Instagram tonight and we can't believe how grown up he looks!

George is showing off his toothy grin in the first adorable photo, which was taken by his mum, The Duchess of Cambridge.

In the second snap, Kate perfectly captures her son as he plays outside at their home in Norfolk. The little prince looks just like his dad, Prince William in the second photo. The candid snap was taken earlier this month.

"Sharing a [photo] taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!" the caption read.

The young prince may not be able to celebrate his birthday as normal, but it is understood he will be spend the day with his family at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Kate is set to bake a very special cake for her eldest child, a tradition the mum has practised since her children were small.

Prince William and Kate welcomed George, their eldest child, into the world on July 22, 2013. He is third-in-line to the throne.