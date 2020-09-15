Prince William and Kate send sweet message to Harry on his birthday

Today is a very special day for Prince Harry, as he celebrates his 36th birthday. The Duke of Sussex has been showered with lovely birthday wishes all morning, including some sweet messages from his royal family back home in the UK.

Harry’s older brother, Prince William and his wife Kate, marked this momentous occasion by posting their birthday wishes on social media, to their @kensingtonroyal Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!” they wrote, along with their classic birthday cake and balloon emojis. The photo they posted to go along with this sweet message, was one of William, Kate and Harry all taking part in a running race, as Harry seemed to take the lead.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s family Instagram account also penned their own birthday wishes for the Duke of Sussex. “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!” they wrote.

In the photo they attached, Prince Harry is grinning down at his grandmother, while the two attended a royal event three years ago. “The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017,” the caption read.

Harry’s dad, Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, shared two lovely images for Harry’s special day. The first one is of Prince Harry, on his own, grinning at the camera, while the second image shows a candid shot of a younger Prince Harry, having a proper laugh with his father at what appears to be a sporting event.

Prince Harry is expected to spend his 36th birthday with his wife, Meghan and their 16-month-old son, Archie, in their new home in Santa Barbara. This will be the first birthday the Duke of Sussex will be celebrating in the States, since they moved there in March of this year.