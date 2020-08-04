Prince William and Kate pen sweet tribute for Meghan’s birthday

Today is a very special day for The Duchess of Sussex. The actress is celebrating her 39th birthday and has been showered with loving messages all morning!

The momentous occasion hasn’t gone unnoticed by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who posted to their @kensingtonroyal Instagram and Twitter accounts early this morning wishing Meghan a very happy birthday.

Prince William and Kate shared a stunning photo of Meghan to go along with their lovely message. In the snap, Meghan is smiling at a little girl, who is holding a cupcake. The photo was taken at a previous royal royal engagement. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” the caption read.

Of course, Prince William and Kate weren't the only ones to mark the occasion today.The Queen’s family Instagram account also posted a sweet image of Her Majesty and Meghan, taken during a joint visit to Chester back in 2018, wishing her well on her birthday. The photo was captured on Meghan's first royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth, a special day for them both.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising case figures in the US, Meghan will likely be spending today with her husband Harry and their one-year-old son Archie at their LA home, where they’ve been staying during the lockdown period.

This will be the first birthday Meghan celebrates in their new home, which they moved into in March.