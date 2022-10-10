Prince Harry shares adorable update on children Archie and Lili

Prince Harry has been revealing some rare details about his family life!

Yesterday, the Duke of Sussex took part in a Zoom call with the winners of the WellChild Awards. The aim of the WellChild awards is to honour children who are suffering with serious illnesses or complex health conditions, and also to pay tribute to individuals who go above and beyond to help the children and their families.

The awards ceremony took place on September 8, the same day that Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away.

Prince Harry was due to attend the ceremony with his wife, Meghan Markle. However, the pair had to cancel their scheduled presence at the last minute due to the Queen’s passing.

A recording of the special Zoom call was uploaded to the WellChild YouTube page earlier today, which allowed royal fans to hear the adorable mentions that Prince Harry shared of his children.

During the conversation, the 38-year-old gave a brief update on his son Archie (3) and daughter Lili (1).

“Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great,” Prince Harry said with a smile.

The Duke of Sussex also made reference to how important dogs can be when it comes to the wellbeing of children. “I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children,” he joked.

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia,” Prince Harry detailed. “And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day.”

“But they are also emotional, emotional support dogs 100% when they're behaving,” he added lovingly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in California, along with their two children – and three dogs!

We love hearing these occasional updates from the couple, and we’re happy to hear that Archie and Lili are getting on well!