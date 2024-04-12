Prince Harry & Meghan Markle set to release two Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to release two new Netflix series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions have confirmed that both series will be non-fiction and are part of a multi-year overall deal with the streaming platform.

It has been confirmed that the two series are already in production with Netflix, with titles and release dates being announced in the coming months.

The news of these new shows was confirmed in a statement on Prince Harry and Meghan’s website, where they reveal that one series, curated by Markle, ‘will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship’.

The second programme ‘will provide viewers with unprecedented access to the world of professional polo’.

The statement reads, “Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level”.

This series will be mostly filmed at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida at The USPA National Polo Center.

The Archewell Productions section of their website also stated, “Both shows are in various stages of production and their titles and release dates will be announced in the coming months”.

Archewell Productions was founded by Prince Harry and Meghan in 2020 with a plan to highlight ‘thought-provoking and diverse narratives that underscore our common humanity and celebrate community’.

These two new series won’t be the first time the couple have worked with Netflix as their show Harry & Meghan aired on the streaming platform at the end of 2022.

The series gave a glimpse into the lives of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and shared an insight into their relationship.

Archewell productions also worked with Netflix to release Live to Lead in 2022 and Heart of Invictus in 2023.