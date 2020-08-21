Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer for charity in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance as they volunteered in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The parents gave their time to LA based charity Baby2Baby, who supply families and children with necessities like clothes, nappies, school supplies and more. The event took place at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in LA. The charity said they were honoured to work alongside Harry and Meghan, "Baby2Baby was proud to host a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA as students across the country return to distance learning this week. Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season."

The parents were spotted handing out donations to families and even helped young children pick out school bags ahead of the new school season.

Both Harry and Meghan wore face coverings and gloves during the event and remained in good spirits despite the soaring summer heat in LA. Meghan looked beautiful in a white blouse and pair of olive green shorts while Prince Harry wore a white polo top, dark grey shorts and a baseball cap.

Baby2Baby is a hugely important charity to the couple. When their son Archie was born in 2019, they encouraged fans to send donations to the charity rather than sending gifts to their baby boy.

The family recently moved into their first family home in America. Prince Harry and Meghan purchased a stunning mansion in Santa Barbara after temporarily living in LA and Canada since leaving the Royal Family at the beginning of this year.

A representative for the couple announced: “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”