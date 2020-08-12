Prince Harry and Meghan move into new Santa Barbara home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought a new home and we’re insanely jealous of the location.

The royal couple moved into a house in Santa Barbara, California, which is the first home the couple have officially purchased together.

Their representative announced: “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”

Harry, Meghan and their son Archie had been living in Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion, however, the couple decided to leave after numerous invasions of their privacy.

The Sussexes new neighbourhood is also home to major celebrities like Oprah, Rob Lowe, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore and Tom Cruise. Most importantly, their new home is closer to Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, who lives a mere 100 miles from her daughter and son-in-law’s new home.

The private mansion is the first home both Harry and Meghan have bought for themselves. The couple spent a couple of months in Canada after they stepped down from the royal family in January.

Before they decided to give up their royal titles and royal duties, Harry and Meghan lived at Frogmore Cottage with their son Archie.

There’s no doubt the family-of-three are more than ready to start this new chapter of their lives at their own home.