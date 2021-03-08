Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their baby’s gender

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just revealed the gender of their second child during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple are having a baby girl! Announcing the wonderful news, Harry commented that it would be perfect to now have one of each. “To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for?” Harry said, adding, “We've got our family.”

When Oprah pressed them on whether or not more children would be on the cards, 36-year-old Harry affirmed that to them, a family of four is perfect.

The couple’s darling daughter is due to arrive this summer, and will be a baby sister to little Archie, who turns two-years-old this May. Meghan and Harry announced the exciting news that they were expecting their second child this February 14, on Valentine’s Day, just like his mother Princess Diana did when she was pregnant with him, similarly around the same date.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement which read, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Meghan and Harry also released a stunning photo of the two of them, with Meghan’s head resting in Harry’s lap, while she lovingly cradled her growing baby bump.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child just three months after Meghan wrote a heartbreaking essay for The New York Times, detailing the miscarriage which she suffered last summer.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan recalled in her candid article.

Now the two have sat down with famed talk show host Oprah Winfrey to talk about everything from their mental health struggles and their strained relationships with members of the Royal family, to the lies that were told about Meghan and Harry, in order to protect others.

This interview is definitely going to be one to watch, and while it has already aired on CBS in America, it will be replayed over here in Ireland and the UK tonight, on ITV at 9pm and RTÉ Two at 9:30pm.