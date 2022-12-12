Prince Harry accuses royals of ‘gaslighting’ in new doc trailer

After the release of its explosive first volume last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a second trailer for their Netflix documentary – and it doesn’t hold back!

In the sneak peek of volume II of Harry & Meghan, the royal couple appear to go in depth about their current relationship with the rest of the royal family, as well as their reasons for their shock departure from the UK at the beginning of 2020.

“I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did,” the Duke of Sussex ponders during an interview. “I said, ‘We need to get out of here.’”

“To see this institutional gaslighting…” the Duke of Sussex begins in one clip, appearing to be accusing the royal family of gaslighting behaviour.

Prince Harry also gives a damning statement about palace officials, claiming that they prioritised the wellbeing of his brother, Prince William, over his own. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” the Prince states in the trailer. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The Duchess of Sussex tells of her own difficulties during her time as a working royal. “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves,” she states.

Meghan opens up about the couple’s move to California, and how it has changed the lives of herself, her husband and their two children – Archie (3) and Lili (1). “It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted,” she says.

“I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for,” Prince Harry adds at the end of the trailer.

The first three episodes of the couple’s documentary focused on their childhoods and lives before they met each other. It then moved into the early stages of their relationship, as well as the behind the scenes narrative of their engagement.

Credit: Netflix

The first volume ended with the couple being just 24 hours away from their wedding day, which took place in Windsor in May 2018.

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be available to watch on Thursday morning, December 15, and it seems as though it will be a riveting watch. We can’t wait!