Prime Video releases teaser for Jenna Coleman thriller ‘Wilderness’

If you’re on the hunt for a new thrilling series to sink your teeth into, then look no further!

Prime Video have just released a teasing first look into their upcoming TV series, Wilderness.

The brand-new show, which is based on the book of the same name by B.E. Jones, is due to launch next month. The teaser trailer is available to watch below:

In regards to its casting, Wilderness features Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman and The Haunting Of Hill House actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the series’ main leads.

Coleman and Jackson-Cohen play happily married couple Liv and Will, who take the leap and move from their home comforts in England to a glamorous new life in New York.

However, the couple’s fairytale quickly comes crashing down when Liv discovers that Will has been having an affair.

Credit: Prime Video

In an attempt to save their marriage, the couple embark on a two-week-long road trip across four states. However, what Will doesn’t know is that Liv has planned three vengeful challenges to prove that he is worthy of her forgiveness – and if he fails, he might just lose his life out in the wilderness.

Alongside the star-studded leads, the cast of Wilderness also includes the likes of Pretty Little Liars’ Ashley Benson and Six Feet Under’s Eric Balfour.

In the brief teaser, fans of pop star Taylor Swift have also been treated to a first listen of her re-recorded single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’, from her 2018 album Reputation.

Credit: Prime Video

The song blends seamlessly into the teaser trailer, as the producers behind Wilderness tease: ‘Look what he made her do’.

Wilderness is set to premiere on Prime Video in just three weeks’ time, on Friday, September 15. We can’t wait to watch it!