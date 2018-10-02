Pricey but nicey: The beauty advent calendars of our pay day dreams

Look, don't kill us, but Christmas actually is just around the corner. While it may seem way to early to even be considering Christmas ('Halloween is still a month away!' we hear you cry) the thing is, when it comes to the holiday season, you have to be prepared if you want the best of the best.

One element of the season of giving that we love is essentially giving to ourselves everyday with a cheeky little advent calendar.

However, today we're not just talking about any old advent calender – although the ones with the little chocolate shapes are divine. The spotlight is on big budget beauty calenders from luxury beauty brands that we're aspiring to purchase as a festive treat for ourselves (or I loved one, I suppose).

Read on, to discover a labyrinth of sumptuous surprise calendars that make every day of December extra special:

Net-A-Porter Beauty €176.00

Net-A-Porter is out go-to online destination for browsing through all the luxury designer clothing brands we aspire to own one day, and we could afford to nab a little slice of the glamour for ourselves via this calendar.

The calendar includes brands like Philip Kingsley, Charlotte Tilbury, Leonor Greyl, Sarah Chapman and Omorovicza – focusing heavily on skincare with a few makeup treats thrown in.

The Space NK Advent Calendar €280.00

This calendar is the holy grail for those of us who are seriously invested in high end, impactful skincare.

Space NK Apothecary's reputation for scrupulous choice of brands translates extremely well in their advent offering, with must-have products like Drunk Elephant's Marula Oil and Sunday Riley's Luna night treatment included – and it's available for pew-order now.

ASOS The Face + Body Advent Calendar €76.04

ASOS is seriously stepping up it's game when it comes to their beauty advent calendar for 2018.

The calendar is one of the more affordable on our list, but contains high end brands like M.A.C, Clinique, Alphah and GlamGlow.

Online Exclusive ELEMIS Advent Calendar €170.00

Elemis's legendary advent calendar is back on the market, with a modern update for 2018, arguable one of the prettiest calendars we have ever seen, the beauty bonanza comes with almost €400.00 worth of products.

This calendar is an online exclusive, so make sure you snap it up quick.

L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar €59.00

Definitely one of the most affordable beauty calendars on our list, the L'Occitane Classic Beauty Calendar comes with a selection of the brand's iconic products.

We spotted the advent calendar at the brand's recent Christmas soiree, and we were suitable impressed with the mix of skincare, haircare and bath and shower products.

Balmain Limited Edition Advent Calendar €160.00

The Balmain calender has 10 mystery doors to look behind, so for those of us who don't like celebrating Christmas too early, it's ideal.

Focusing mostly on hair care, this calendar will have your locks shiny and scented all through party season.

Jo Malone Advent Calendar €360.00

Containing 24 miniature candle, fragrance and body treats, this Jo Malone treat is a feast for the senses.

The calendar isn't available for purchase until October 23rd, so get refreshing that Jo Malone website in anticipation of it's arrival.

Diptyque Advent Calendar €350

Diptyque is one of those aspirational brands we dream of featuring throughout our homes – and this calendar is a great way to start the Diptyque collection.

It's worth it for the candles alone, but the advent offering also includes fragrances and body products.

The calendar will be available to order exclusively from Selfridges online this month.

Kiehl's Limited Edition Advent Calendar €70.00

Every year, we await the reveal of the Kiehl's Advent Calendar with baited breath – and this year's certainly didn't disappoint.

Featuring cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturisers and more, this products is going to get snapped up very quickly, so get shopping.

Birchbox Advent Calendar €70.00

Last year's Birchbox advent calendar sold out in less than 24 hours sooooooo we have high hopes for the contents of the 2018 update.

The calendar is available from tomorrow, October 3rd, so you better be online first thing to snap it up.