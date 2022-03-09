PrettyLittleThing launch the #MyDressDoesntMeanYes campaign.

Over the last twenty years, studies in the United States and across the world, have found that psychiatrists, judges, jurors, and students believe that a woman wearing a revealing outfit is more likely to be attacked or sexually harassed than a modestly dressed woman, and if attacked, that she is partially responsible for her assault, and her attacker is less culpable.

PrettyLittleThing believe society must do better and break down this stigma of female dressing ever meaning yes.

To draw attention to these shocking stats and help charities supporting sexual violence victims, Global Fashion Retailer, PrettyLittleThing have launched an anti-rape campaign in partnership with charities across the globe.

Offering slogan tote bags with the message #MyDressDoesntMeanYes and a selected range of dresses, you can now join the initiative and support the movement through buying a bag or dress from a dedicated category where 100% of profits go to global charities providing infrastructure support to victims of rape and sexual abuse. Charities include Charities include The Survivors Trust, Its On Us, End Rape On Campus and En Avant Toutes.

The Survivors Trust operates in both the UK and Ireland which is a great way to support this cause here at home. The donation period is taking place from the 8th – 15th March.

