PrettyLittleThing launch fabulous & affordable new skincare range

I don’t know about you, but as the winter months have been settling in my skin has seriously been looking worse for wear. If it’s not unbearably dry and dull then it’s irritated and blotchy. Not to mention the hormonal acne which crops up constantly.

That’s why I was only too delighted to hear about PrettyLittleThing’s new skincare range, aptly called Pretty Little Skin.

The countdown to Christmas is on and Pretty Little Skin is here to make sure that you keep glowing all through the holiday season.

With the cold air and lack of sunshine, keeping your skin hydrated is an absolute must. The Pretty Little Skin range offers everything from serums, moisturisers, face masks and toners, not forgetting the essential bundles such as the glow duo and clear skin set to cover your specific skincare needs.

PrettyLittleThing Glow Duo – £10

PLT have all the skincare must-have’s to keep your skin looking and feeling fresh all year round, so get ready to glow from the inside out. The best part? The entire range is available at extremely affordable prices. Individual products range from £5 to £8 and bundles and gift sets are priced between £10 to £20.

Why not enjoy the ultimate cosy pamper night with your favourite PLT PJ’s, adding the Pretty Little Skin headband and indulge with the Pretty Little Skin pink clay mask to give that instant spa feel?

PrettyLittleThing Pink Clay Mask (100ml) – £5

Or if a night out is on the cards, to help you get glam ready add Pretty Little Skin Glow Drop before your make-up to keep your skin glowing all night long.

No matter the occasion, Pretty Little Skin will have you feeling your best this Christmas.

To check out the full Pretty Little Skin range, click here.