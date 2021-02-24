Pretty Little Thing’s new homeware range is here

We're spending a lot of time in our homes right now. It's important that we enjoy being there and that we've crafted a space that is both relaxing and speaks to our own personal style. It's a little hard to go browsing to find our signature pieces right now, but Pretty Little Thing's new home ware range is exactly what we need to add a little chic and personality to our home.

Check out their range here and have a scroll to check out our top picks!

These pillows are STUNNING. Aside from being very in keeping with the line art trend taking over everything from nail art to fashion prints, these little accents of personality can really ramp up the style of a room. A simple and clean design but bursting with individuality, it's little touches like these that can make a space that bit more interesting and welcoming.

These jewellery stands and trinket holders are so functional and chic. Incorporating the gold and blush tones that are a major part of this season's palette, they are quirky and elegant, as well as super handy! The jewellery stand again references that abstract portrait style that we'll be seeing everywhere this year, and the dulled gold tone makes it understated and artistic.

Featuring art around the room can really make it feel like it's yours. By adding your own stamp to the space, you create a modern, stylish and intriguing look, that draws the eye and levels up the room. Simplicity is key in these pieces and the neutral colours means they will tie in well with most colour palettes. Clean but effective shapes and techniques makes them standout pieces, full of depth.

Need a little more storage? This display shelf and wire basket duo are the perfect blend of aesthetic and practical. Their simple colour palette means they'll work well in most spaces and add an element of artistic, pared back minimalism. Perfect to display your candles and hold your toiletries, this combo will keep your room clutter-free!

Want a few bits and pieces that are just so you, to tie it all together? These are our top picks for a little bit of something different. Accessories often get overlooked, but the accent colours and textures are often the hardest-working pieces in the room. Add a little bit of a vintage French feel with the elegant, intriguing glass vases, or a little quirky pop of colour with the bright pinks plant pots. Whatever speaks to you most!

And we can't forget the most important pieces in the room! Your bed is your haven away from the world. The place where you come to relax and unwind and regenerate. Your bedding should add to the comfort of the experience while also looking amazing, and Pretty Little Thing's range definitely ticks all those boxes. Available in blush pink, black, white and silver, they have a wide variety of patterns and textures available that all tie in with the colour palette seen running through the collection. Your only problem now is how to choose your favourite!